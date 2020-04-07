Lawmakers to expand number of health care workers as surge in COVID-19 cases nears

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, nurse practitioner Susan Brown prepares a flu vaccination for a customer, in Rockville, Md. The service sector grew at a faster pace in October than the previous month, the 10th straight month of growth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are teaming up to expand the state’s healthcare system.

We are just days away from the predicted ‘surge’ in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, so lawmakers want to expand the number healthcare professionals who can care to ill residents. A new initiative out of the Statehouse would allow immigrants with nursing licenses in good standing in other countries to work in Massachusetts.

Their proposal would also include new jobs for school nurses by putting their skills to use tracking and tracing the virus. School nurses are both a very skilled, very savvy and very relevant workforce that could be particularly useful at a time like this.

According to HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders the state’s first drive-thru testing facility in Lowell is already using contact tracers, and by opening up that opportunity to school nurses, the state could help to trace the spread of this virus.

More than a dozen lawmakers are in support of this legislation, and they are hoping to see it pass before the surge on April 10.