Lawmakers to make HIV prevention medications more accessible in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s a new proposal being considered at the statehouse right now that would expand access to HIV PrEP medications.

Right now, PrEP users in Massachusetts have to go to their doctor to receive a prescription for HIV prevention medications.

Senator Cyr’s proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe, dispense and administer PrEP. Which is a practice that’s not currently allowed in Massachusetts.

“When we’re talking about making PrEP more widespread, making it more accessible, treating it much in the like in the way that we treat birth control this is a step in that direction,” Senator Cyr said.

The bill would allow residents that don’t have a primary care provider to access PrEP and it would also make it easier for residents that are traveling to protect themselves against HIV.