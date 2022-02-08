Lawmakers to vote on bill for changes to the Holyoke Soldiers Home

BOSTON (WWLP) – House lawmakers are preparing to vote on a bill this week that would make permanent changes to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. 22News explained the reforms that the bill could put in place.

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home shined some light on management issues at the facility, causing state leaders to demand a change. A bill before the house right now would do just that, by completely overhauling the current management system.

The Holyoke soldiers home bill would require that the next leader of the home is a licensed nursing home administrator. On top of that the bill would require officials at DPH to inspect both homes at least twice a year and publicly release the reports.

“We think we have a bill that’s going to really improve the conditions at the Soldier’s Homes and we believe the best thing that we can possibly do for our veterans in Massachusetts,” said Ron Mariano, Massachusetts Speaker of the House.

The changes in this bill were prompted by several reports on the COVID outbreak at the facility. House lawmakers are back in session on Thursday, the plan is to vote on the bill and send it over to the Senate as soon as possible.