Lawmakers to vote on postponing local elections

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are scheduled to meet virtually on Monday to vote on postponing local elections.

House and Senate leaders have already come out in support of changing local election dates. The secretary of state, William Galvin, said on Tuesday that they can still happen safely.

Right now there are several communities in the state that lack representation at the statehouse, including the town of Westfield.

Westfield residents were supposed to vote for a new state senator on March 31.