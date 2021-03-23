Lawmakers urge state to slam brakes on transportation overhaul

BOSTON (SHNS) – Dozens of state legislators want to block the Baker administration from overhauling a state-run transportation system that provides more than 9 million rides a year to low-income and disabled residents, shuttling a vulnerable population to doctor appointments and other state services in the midst of a pandemic.

The lawmakers, led by Reps. William Straus and Sarah Peake, are asking for a two-year pause on a plan that would consolidate the Human Services Transportation system from a six-region network operated by six regional transit authorities to just three regions managed by two RTAs.

The new contracts to provide the transportation services for MassHealth members and beneficiaries of other state services are due to take effect on July 1, and the administration said the changes have been years in the making.

In addition to the consolidation, the contracts spell out performance and reliability improvements, including GPS tracking on vendor vehicles, on-time metrics, a consumer smartphone app and increased inspections.

Straus and Peake, however, spearheaded a letter that was sent to Gov. Charlie Baker last Friday asking him to halt the changes until at least 2023 and to create a task force to more closely study the issues involved, warning of the potential for an “unmitigated disaster” if the changes are rushed.

While they support many of the reliability improvements being pursued, the lawmakers said they worry about the confusion and disruption in service that may result in the middle of a public health crisis by consolidating operations and trying to merge customer data systems.

The letter was signed by 77 House and Senate lawmakers.

“You could do a lot of these performance changes with your current array without risking turning the world upside down on July 1,” Straus said. “Frankly HHS gets to focus on COVID, vaccines and all the rest. And if you have some good performance measures you want to start implementing in the regions, go for it.”

Peake and Straus have also filed legislation to pause the implementation of the reforms and keep the six-region structure for now, and Peake said she’s prepared to pursue the issue legislatively through a budget amendment next month, or even earlier, if their request is not met.

“The letter is an alert and an olive branch and I would hope we can have a conversation about this and agree that in the middle of a pandemic is not the time to make these radical changes,” Peake said.

Contracts Awarded in January

The Human Services Transportation system is overseen by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and is a $275 million program providing rides to over 50,000 individuals a year through a brokerage system under which regional RTAs contract with local vendors to provide transportation.

Eligible residents include MassHealth members and individuals receiving services through the Department of Developmental Services, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Mental Health, the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, and the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind.

The administration has been planning to reprocure transportation broker services since 2016, according to an EOHHS spokeswoman, and issued a request for responses in November 2019. The deadline to apply was extended from March 13, 2020 to June 26, 2020 in response to the pandemic, and the contracts were awarded in January.

Only four bids were submitted, and only two organizations seeking the contracts were RTAs.

“The newly executed and signed contracts leverage the expertise of regional transit authorities with strong experience providing transportation in Massachusetts, and are governed by strong contract provisions that prioritize significantly improved consumer experience and accountability measures for the brokers,” EOHHS spokeswoman Brooke Karanovich said in a statement.

“We look forward to the newly contracted vendors smoothly transitioning program operations and beginning their work on July 1,” she said.

Prior to seeking bids, the administration said it made four requests for information and held three listening sessions in Boston, Springfield and Chelmsford between 2016 and 2019. The process led to the decision to consolidate from six regions to three.

The Montachusett Regional Transit Authority (MART) in Fitchburg was awarded the contract for Western Massachusetts and Northeastern Massachusetts and Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA) won the contract for the southeast region, including the Cape and islands.

Peake, a Provincetown Democrat, said up until now the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority had handled the HST program for the Cape and islands.

“My concern is that the best way to deliver these services to our most vulnerable is through people who have more local knowledge. There’s nothing wrong with GATRA, but do they know the specific needs of the people on Martha’s Vineyard?”

Both Straus and Peake also questioned the decision to award the contract for two regions to one RTA.

Just last July, MART agreed to pay $300,000 in restitution to the state to resolve allegations brought by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling concerning false claims submitted by MART to MassHealth for reimbursement for thousands of rides that the transit authority’s vendors never provided.

“Maybe they ought to rethink who they awarded two thirds of the state to,” said Straus, a Mattapoisett Democrat and House chair of the Committee on Transportation.

Peake, a second assistant majority leader in the House, was the former speaker’s representative on the Task Force on Regional Transit Authority Performance and Funding that in April 2019 recommended the establishment of a working group “to explore ways to better collaborate, improve service and save money” through the HST brokerage system.

The Democrat said that group has never been established, despite the administration signing off on the 2019 report. She also said she’s had “no communication from anybody in the administration” about why these changes are being pursued now. The letter from lawmakers stated that at least one RTA broker wrote to the administration in March seeking a delay in the contracting process until the impact of COVID-19 could be fully understood, but received no formal response.

“This is a major change to the delivery of these services that’s occurring inside of a pandemic that despite all of our best efforts, we can attest communication becomes more difficult,” Peake said.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the Human Services Transportation Office, MART and GATRA plan four listening session in April for customers and the general public to learn more about the changes.