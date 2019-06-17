Lawmakers vote to delay payroll taxes on small businesses

BOSTON (WWLP) – Legislators have agreed to start collecting taxes to fund family and medical leave later than expected to help small businesses across the state.

Small business groups including the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and more than four dozen state lawmakers advocated for a delay in the initial July 1 rollout date.

Many people felt the delay would give businesses more time to prepare for the additional 0.63 percent tax.

Through the program, workers would be allowed to take up to 12-weeks of paid leave to care for a family member – and 20-weeks for their own medical needs.

While businesses will be given more time to adjust to the added tax, they will have to pay the same amount to fund the family and medical leave program.

The state will begin collecting the payroll taxes on October 1.