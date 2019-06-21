Lawmakers want Gov. Baker to allow transgender people to serve in National Guard

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several lawmakers are teaming up to call for more inclusion in the Massachusetts National Guard.

President Trump has prohibited transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces, and now Massachusetts lawmakers are taking action.

In a letter sent to the governor’s office last week, Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser, and Amherst State Representative Mindy Domb are working to bring more inclusion to the Massachusetts National Guard.

“We’re trying to take a stand and say in Massachusetts we continue to stand for inclusion, and we’re going to join, I think it’s very important we’re going to be joining a group of other states that have already made this policy,” Senator Lesser said.

So far, five states have passed a law allowing transgender people to serve in the National Guard. The more than 50 lawmakers who signed the letter are hoping Gov. Charlie Baker will make Massachusetts number 6.

As commander and chief of the country’s oldest National Guard, many public officials are hoping the governor will set the standard and include anyone who wants to serve.