Lawmakers want to make nips recyclable in honor of Agawam man

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill currently being considered at the Statehouse would honor the late Jack Coughlin, a man known very well in western Massachusetts for his efforts to keep our streets clean.

Jack was known for picking up litter in his hometown of Agawam and when Jack was hit by a car earlier this year lawmakers knew they had to do something to keep Jack’s memory alive. Westfield State Senator John Velis filed a bill this session to make miniature alcohol bottles, more commonly knows as ‘nip bottles’ recyclable.

Senator Velis’s bill aims to reduce the amount of litter on the side of the road by placing a five-cent deposit on the nips, just like full-size cans and bottles.

“I think every single person watching this will nod their head in agreement when they hear this, I mean nips are everywhere for whatever reason ‘nips’ are the number one source of litter in our streets,” Senator Velis said.

While the bill is currently named An Act, promoting the proper disposal of miniatures. It is being referred to as “Jack’s Bill” because it focuses on the nips he identified as a top cause of litter during his cleanups.

Now, the bill was heard by committee members earlier this week they have not voted on it just yet but western Massachusetts lawmakers say they’re using every chance they get to tell Jack’s story in the hopes that this bill will become law and eventually become Jack’s legacy.