Lawmakers want to wave admission requirements for vocational tech schools

BOSTON (WWLP) – Students need good grades and good attendance to get into a vocational school in Massachusetts. But, there’s an effort to change that formula.

Many of the students that go to a vocational school have a different learning style and they often come from low-income areas. So advocates for vocational tech education want to see the state do away with some of the admission requirements.

During a Zoom call Thursday, elected officials met with school staff to discuss the admissions policy and how it could improve.

They say students who’ve had a tough life at home might miss class in middle school for reasons beyond their control and they don’t want to see students denied access to a good education because of it.

“For generations, our trades have been a latter of opportunity for people into the middle class and beyond the middle class,” Senator Lesser said.

Business owners like carpenters, plumbers, and electricians say they’re looking to hire more students, but many of them are choosing to go to college after tech school.

To prevent that from happening so frequently advocates want to see admissions opened up to all students regardless of their history so that they can learn a skill and enter the workforce right out of high school.

There is a proposal to change the admissions process, right now, lawmakers have not taken action on it but it is on the agenda this session.