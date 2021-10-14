Lawmakers will have hundreds of new constituents when district lines are drawn

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers have released their drafted maps of the new legislative districts.

The redistricting conversation has taken over on Beacon Hill because some lawmakers will have to scramble to keep their seats while others will have to introduce themselves to hundreds of new constituents. To make sure every citizen in the Commonwealth gets the representation they deserve on Beacon Hill lawmakers have redrawn district lines.

The maps released by the House and Senate earlier this week would make major changes to western Massachusetts including moving Senator Ann Gobi’s district into more of Worcester County adding hundreds of constituents for her to connect with.

Lawrence, Methuen, and Haverhill neighborhoods with significant Hispanic or Latino populations would together form a new majority-minority state Senate district under a draft redistricting proposal Senate Democrats released Tuesday. (Office of Sen. Will Brownsberger)



“Well, it’s going to be very interesting and yes, I’m losing 40 percent of my current district and picking up seven brand new areas,” Senator Gobi told 22News.

In the House’s version of the new district lines, two Berkshire County state reps would be placed into the same district. They are Representative John Barrett of Peru and Representative Paul Mark of Dalton. Now, both representatives said they aren’t worried about the change because Rep. Mark is planning to run for Senate to take the seat currently being vacated by Adam Hinds.