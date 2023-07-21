BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Several committee hearings initially slated for this week appear to be significantly postponed following Tuesday’s evacuation and Wednesday’s closure of the State House due to the electrical fire that triggered high carbon monoxide levels.

The scrambled schedule comes as Beacon Hill lawmakers are approaching their traditional August break.

House members on the splintered Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy will move their hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday morning, to Oct. 31, co-chair Rep. Jeff Roy told the News Service. The agenda, featuring about 30 bills tied to energy efficiency and energy pricing, will remain the same, the Franklin Democrat said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Public Health has shifted its hearing, originally planned for Wednesday, to this upcoming Wednesday, an aide to co-chair Sen. Julian Cyr said. The committee has once again reserved the Gardner Auditorium to hear testimony on a handful of vaccine-related bills.

The Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities is also looking to reschedule its hearing originally planned for Wednesday. The committee is hoping to hold the meeting in September, according to an aide for co-chair Sen. Robyn Kennedy, to hear bills related to the Department of Developmental Services.

It’s unclear when the Joint Committee on Higher Education will continue its hearing on student aid legislation, which was disrupted Tuesday afternoon by the fire. Only a fraction of people signed up to testify managed to address lawmakers, according to an aide for co-chair Sen. Jo Comerford. The hearing started about 40 minutes late, the aide said, after an earlier hearing in Room A-1 was disrupted by the first fire alarm of the day.

A Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday was also disrupted by the evacuations on Tuesday. An aide confirmed that a hearing on the same set of bills would be rescheduled, though the committee does not yet have a new date.