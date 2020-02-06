Lawmakers working on new policy to help Latino communities in labor force

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Black and Latino legislative caucus are working on a plan to boost opportunities in many of the state’s minority communities.

During a policy discussion on Tuesday, the Caucus unveiled a new report, titled, “Latinos in the Labor Force.” The report found that the Median household income for Latinos is less than half of that for non-Latino’s. Similarly, the rates of homeownership for whites are almost 70 percent and for Latinos, that number is slightly over 25 percent.

Through their economic development plan, the caucus hopes to bridge that gap by helping underserved communities in the Commonwealth.

“There is a high and higher unemployment rate in and also particularly in the 18 to 24 range,” said Springfield Representative Carlos Gonzalez. “We have to address that because those are the folks that are in my district that really need the job training and paid internship programs that can help them propel into the workforce.”

Latinos made up 12 percent of the state’s labor force in 2017. It is expected to reach 18 percent by 2035. In the next 15 years, the Latino population is expected to reach 1.15 million, which experts believe will have a significant impact on the State’s economy.