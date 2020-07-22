Lawmakers working to approve education funding to help with safe return

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s so much uncertainty around the state budget and what exactly the state will be able to fund in the next fiscal year, but several lawmakers told me that education remains their top priority.

Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker filed another one-month spending bill to keep the government funded through August. Baker added that in the “coming weeks” he’ll be working with the legislature on a full budget which will include both local aid and school funding.

“One of the main priorities is not only the state budget but education funding, my district along with every other district is struggling right now on what re-opening in the fall is going to look like,” Rep. Vega said.

Elementary and secondary schools have been given re-opening guidance for the fall. The issue lawmakers will now have to tackle is how to pay for changes to the classrooms, increased staffing, and PPE.

Because the tax filing deadline was pushed back to July 15, lawmakers had to wait to draft a spending plan. They will need to approve one by the end of the session in order to secure the necessary funding for education.