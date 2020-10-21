Lawmakers working to protect TV, film industry in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – When making a TV show or a movie, there are a lot of components to think of: lights, construction, catering, you name it.

Well, state legislators want to make it so all of those jobs are offered to Massachusetts residents.

More than 110 lawmakers have co-sponsored a bill to prevent the end of the Film & Television Production Incentive program. During a panel discussion Wednesday, the group covered the impact the first season of “Castle Rock” had on the Massachusetts economy, due to their filming locations in Orange and Devens.

“These episodic series typically, they hire more local people, they employ them for longer periods of time and they use more local vendors,” said Chris O’Donnell of the IATSE Local 481 Union.

In its first season, Castle Rock spent $42 million on film and production that included real estate, transportation, food, hospitality, and retail. Another season has already been shot in Orange which has been a huge boost to the local economy and the local workforce.

If the film and television incentive is allowed to expire in the next two years, it could cost the state millions of dollars in revenue and it could force hundreds of residents to find work elsewhere.