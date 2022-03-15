LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending the closure of the Northampton VA facility.

Western Massachusetts has the highest veteran population in the state so lawmakers on Beacon Hill are calling this potential closure ‘a slap in the face’ to all of those men and women.

The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending a total closure of the Leeds VA Medical Center in Northampton. Those that issued the recommendation say veterans will still be able to find care, they will just have to travel to either Springfield or Connecticut.

Lawmakers told 22News that this is an insult to the veterans they so proudly represent.

Senator John Velis said, “We don’t have the public transportation that other parts of the Commonwealth have, so telling a veteran that they have to drive an additional hour to Connecticut or even from the hill towns, veterans to going to Springfield, it is a really big deal.”

On the state side, Senator Velis will be speaking with his colleagues on the Veterans Affairs Committee to make sure this recommendation doesn’t move forward. If the Feds still push for the Northampton VA to close down, more than 240,000 veterans will have to seek care elsewhere.