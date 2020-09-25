Legislative committee working on long-term reforms for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WWLP) – With two supervisors at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home now facing charges, state lawmakers are focusing on long term reforms for the facility.

The legislative oversight committee consists of both House and Senate members who are really focusing on changes to state law that would prevent an incident like this from happening again.

Back in April, Governor Baker called in Mark Perlstine to do a thorough investigation into what happened at the Holyoke facility. That report is now being looked at by the oversight committee to determine the permanent changes that need to be made.

The legislative committee and our oversight role is gonna be, we’re gonna talk a little bit about what happened but it’s about going forward and making sure that something like this, this national tragedy never happens again. Senator John Velis

Members of the oversight committee have been meeting with family members of the veterans who died inside the home. They believe that their voices are critical in making changes that will prevent other families from having to go through the same tragedy.

Committee members told 22News that they are still working to produce those permanent changes, but they expect to release an official report and final legislation once they are done.