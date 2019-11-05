Legislative leaders discuss filing permanent vaping regulations

BOSTON (WWLP) – During their weekly leadership meeting, top state lawmakers discussed ways to better regulate the sale vaping products in Massachusetts, and it looks like they’re getting ready to file legislation.

Governor Baker, House Speaker Rober Deleo and Senate President Karen Spilka said they are addressing the vaping epidemic head-on.

Their decision to file a bill comes less than two months after Governor Charlie Baker issued a public health emergency to halt the sale of vaping products for four months.

“Right now we have a full ban, I mean obviously any other vaping bill you know may include some information relative to tobacco as it relates to the subject matter,” Speaker DeLeo said.

Public health officials said they are using the four-month ban as an opportunity to study the health effects of vaping. Vape shop owners, on the other hand, still strongly oppose the ban and stand by their decision to take the Baker administration to federal court.

Legislators said they are hoping to file a bill to regulate vaping before their Thanksgiving break.