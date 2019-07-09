Legislators want to update black history curriculum at Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (WWLP) – To honor the late Boston State Senator Byron Rushing, legislators want schools to update their curriculum around African American studies.

House Bill 581- would require every school to teach students about the events of black history, including the history of the African slave trade, slavery in America, and the impact that slavery’s had on our country.

Lawmakers want to honor Rushing’s legacy with this proposal.

The late state senator led the charge to end discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in public schools, and was an original sponsor of the gay rights bill in Massachusetts.

This legislation aims to teach children that regardless of their race or sexual orientation everyone deserves to live a life free from discrimination.

The bill would also provide racial sensitivity training for students at the state’s public colleges.