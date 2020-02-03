Legislators wear red to bring attention to heart disease among women

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every 80 seconds, a woman dies from heart disease, but health officials say most of those cardiac events can be prevented, that’s why they are teaming up with state legislators to help make it happen.

Currently, heart disease is the number one killer of women. Back in 2016, heart disease claimed more than 400,000 lives, higher than car crashes and cancer combined. These staggering statistics have inspired dozens of Massachusetts lawmakers to get involved.

“I believe it’s time to be demanding when it comes to women’s heart health and asks others to do the same,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

The Go Red for Women campaign aims to increase awareness about the cardiovascular disease by teaching children healthy living habits at an early age.

The campaign also targets 40 percent of women who are currently obese or struggling with high cholesterol, which puts them at a much higher risk of having heart disease.

On top of wearing red to raise awareness for heart health, lawmakers were also asked to help lower drug prices so that those struggling with the disease already can afford all of the medications they need.