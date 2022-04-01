BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts legislature has approved a $1.6 billion spending plan for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) which will help with a wide range of issues across the state.

The supplemental budget covers a lot of ground, from staff shortages in schools to extending outdoor dining. Lawmakers believe this plan will benefit every corner of the Commonwealth.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a future variant outbreak, the bill invests $700 million for the state’s COVID-19 response. Additionally, the bill extends outdoor dining, and beer, wine, and cocktails to-go through April of 2023. It also also extends COVID-19 related bonuses for members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

One area of the supplemental budget that lawmakers fought to include was a provision that requires a divestment of all pension funds from companies sanctioned by the U.S. or incorporated in Russia. But that’s not all – the bill also directs 10 million dollars to support the resettlement Ukrainian refugees.

The supplemental budget also invests in housing, education and mental health.

It is just one part of the budget cycle here on Beacon Hill. Lawmakers plan to begin deliberations on a new state budget in the coming weeks.

Other funding items of note include: