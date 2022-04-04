BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cannabis Cafes could be coming to Massachusetts with a vote that will be taking place this week to move the proposal closer to the finish line.

About two years ago a pilot program was set up to study the social consumption of cannabis but that program never actually happened because of a statute in state law. It’s an issue that lawmakers could correct this week.

The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) established a pilot program in 12 Massachusetts communities to look at the impact that social cannabis consumption would have. Commissioners wanted to see how cannabis cafes would interact with local businesses and if they would have an effect on public safety in those areas.

The CCC released a statement on the stalled program noting that communities “would not be able to begin without a change in state law or the passage of legislation that will first allow cities and towns to authorize social consumption in their communities.”

Lawmakers have a list of cannabis-related bills on the docket this week and recreational consumption is expected to cause a big debate. Another issue to keep your eye on this week is social equity in the cannabis industry. Legislators say their top priority is to promote participation in communities that were impacted the most by the war on drugs.

The CCC is holding a public meeting on Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Go to the CCC website for more information.

