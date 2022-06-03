BOSTON (SHNS) – Thoroughbred horse racing has been gone from Massachusetts for three years now but the Gaming Commission is preparing itself for the possibility that a group or several groups will attempt to revive the sports of kings here.

The Gaming Commission is accustomed to processing racing applications annually, but nearly all of the applications that have come in since the commission assumed oversight of racing have been renewals from existing tracks, mostly Plainridge Park. But last year, the commission got an application for live racing at a yet-to-be-built track in Sturbridge and though it was withdrawn before the commission considered it, the application raised questions about how the commission would handle an application for racing at a new track.

Commissioners and their general counsel on Thursday reviewed a proposed new racing license application that would pull together more detailed information than what is part of the renewal process. In addition to basics like the number of racing days sought, the size of the track, the number of stalls and plans for spectator areas, the application also asks about the track’s financing, its economic impacts, plans to ensure diversity of the track’s workforce and more.

Though no decisions were made Thursday (other than to put the proposed application out for public comments and to hold a public hearing on it later this summer), the commission appears set to clear the way for a track developer to seek approval for live horse races (and with them, the ability to simulcast races from elsewhere) even before a track is built. General Counsel Todd Grossman said the commission, if it decides to, could review and approve an application for live racing days years ahead of time and make the approval conditional upon the successful completion of the track’s construction.

“I think it would be of great value to an entity to have such a license because it provides an entity some assurance that if they go ahead and construct the facility under the terms and conditions that they have proposed and the commission has authorized, that they will be allowed to conduct horse racing and simulcasting at a future date,” Grossman said. “Without that license, they have no such assurance and they would just be constructing a facility without knowing whether the Gaming Commission would ever license them.”

Though standardbred racing at Plainridge Park is all that is left in Massachusetts for now, a couple of different developers have expressed interest in reviving thoroughbred racing here. A number of proposals have been floated in recent years, including the more recent proposal for a track in Sturbridge.

The group hoping to bring live racing to Sturbridge filed an application for racing days in 2022 with plans to hold thoroughbred races at a temporary location. That application was withdrawn just ahead of last year’s deadline when a late October special town meeting in Sturbridge rejected zoning changes that were necessary for the proposed $25 million equine and racing facility to move forward. But the plan’s backers have said they will continue to work to bring the sport of kings back to the Bay State.

“They have expressed their desire to come back with another application in front of the commission, which obviously — we’re always happy to hear about anybody interested in re-establishing thoroughbred racing in Massachusetts,” Dr. Alexandra Lightbown, the Gaming Commission’s director of racing, said last November.

The Gaming Commission is also working to clear up whether it could approve horse racing licenses for all counties of Massachusetts. State law says a license for live horse racing cannot be granted unless that county has voted to allow it.

“Through the conversations we’ve had, I’m of the understanding that we would be allowed to offer horse racing throughout the commonwealth. We went back and did a little digging in history and most of the counties, if not all of them, took a statewide vote on one day and they all approved it back in the … I think it was in the 50s or something, or the 60s,” Commissioner Brad Hill said. “I feel as though we should be able to and can give out a license to anybody throughout the commonwealth. It would be nice if the Legislature clarified that for us by removing that, but after looking and digging a little I think we have the ability to do that.”

Executive Director Karen Wells, though, said that she did not “think that’s necessarily been resolved at this point.”

For years, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has been asking lawmakers to give serious consideration to giving it broader powers to regulate the racing industry and put an end to the one-year extensions of the legal authority to conduct simulcasting and live racing. The Legislature missed the extension deadline in 2018 and 2019, leading to the cancellation of races and the loss of business at simulcast centers.

Five racing-related bills, including the annual one-year extension for the simulcasting and racing authority, remain before the Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee, which on Thursday got approval to wait until July 31 to decide their fates. The legal authority for racing and simulcasting also expires July 31.

Since thoroughbred racing ended here three years ago, casino revenues that are statutorily required to be put aside for purse money have been accumulating in the Race Horse Development Fund with no ability for it to be spent. As of mid-May, there was about $21.3 million in the fund earmarked for the thoroughbred industry.