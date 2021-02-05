Like state, Boston raising biz capacity

Boston Statehouse

by: Chris Lisinski, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston will allow businesses to increase capacity limits next week, aligning its regulations with the state’s after taking a more regional approach earlier in a winter surge.

Mayor Martin Walsh announced Friday that a range of industries including restaurants, gyms, retail stores and museums can expand their allowable capacity from 25 percent to 40 percent starting 5 a.m. Monday, days after Gov. Charlie Baker announced a similar change in the state’s restrictions.

Ahead of the holiday season in December, Boston officials moved the city into a modified reopening phase more strict than the state’s regulations at the time.

Walsh said in a Friday statement that key metrics indicate “things are moving in the right direction” in Boston, noting that the city’s positive test rate has dropped to 6.2 percent from a high of 8.9 percent in early January. 

