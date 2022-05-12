BOSTON (SHNS) – Attorney general candidate Shannon-Liss Riordan on Thursday touted her support for supervised drug consumption sites and knocked one of her Democratic primary rivals for what the Liss-Riordan campaign is calling a “flip-flop” on the issue.

Liss-Riordan’s campaign circulated a pair of Progressive Massachusetts questionnaires filled out by Andrea Campbell, this year’s AG race. Asked last year if she supports safe consumption sites, Campbell answers, “Yes. While we’re still exploring the benefits and risks of safe consumption sites and whether they’d be feasible in Boston, I support harm reduction programs, including safe consumption sites as part of a broad spectrum of solutions along a continuum of care for safe recovery for residents” and mentions a plan to address the city’s opioid crisis.

On this year’s survey, she answers a question asking if she’d support the legalization of safe consumption sites with “NO.” “How are voters going to be able to compare candidates’ positions on critical issues like safe consumption sites and charter school expansion when Andrea Campbell’s position seems to depend on the day and on the audience,” Liss-Riordan campaign manager Jordan Meehan said in a statement that also referenced comments Campbell has made around charter schools.

A Campbell campaign spokesperson said Campbell “answered no because she has concerns about how safe injection sites will be implemented, including cost and location” and has been talking about the issue with “residents and stakeholders” during a gateway cities listening tour. “As the people’s lawyer, the next AG should let those voices inform the work and Andrea is the only candidate who seems to be prioritizing that,” her campaign said in a statement to the News Service.

Liss-Riordan said that if elected she would advocate for the creation of supervised consumption sites “not just in Boston, but in the hardest hit communities where they are needed.” The third Democrat in the race, Quentin Palfrey, also supports legalizing supervised consumption sites.