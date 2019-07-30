Local advocates heading to Boston to support licenses for undocumented immigrants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Immigrant advocates from western Massachusetts will head to Boston Tuesday morning, to ask lawmakers to pass the “Work and Family Mobility Act.” The bill would give undocumented immigrants access to ordering a standard license, by showing proof of identity, date of birth, and Massachusetts residency.

Massachusetts currently does not allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, and Governor Charlie Baker has said that he does not favor issuing licenses to those whose legal status is not verified.

The “Driving Families Forward” campaign is being led by the Worker Committees of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center and Massachusetts Jobs with Justice.

So far, 12 states, including Connecticut and Vermont, have passed similar bills.

A bus will pick up supporters at the Sheldon Field Park and Ride in Northampton at 7:40 A.M., and make a stop at the Brightwood Health Center in Springfield at 8:00, before continuing on to the State House.