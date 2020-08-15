Local election officials face funding issues ahead of the state primary

BOSTON (WWLP) – Local election officials in Massachusetts are facing some financial issues ahead of the September primary.

Right now, is the time that cities and towns should be preparing for all of the challenges that come with an election cycle. But local clerks say they don’t have all the resources they need to do that.

Last month the Governor and the legislature approved mail-in voting, a system that would allow voters to cast their ballots without going to the polls. But the cost of processing ballot applications, sending ballots out, and overtime pay for local clerks falls on cities and towns.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office, commented on the matter saying quote, “The obvious issue here is that it does require the towns to front the money, But unfortunately that is what the law requires.”

As of right now, the legislature hasn’t approved any additional funding for local election officials, something cities and towns are hoping to see change before the primary on September 1.