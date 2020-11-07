Local lawmakers react to Joe Biden becoming elected president of the United States

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The word got out quickly after the Associated Press and other media markets announced Joe Biden as the President-elect. Here in Massachusetts, several local lawmakers gave their thoughts.

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Congratulations to their families, to the thousands of Biden-Harris staff, and to the thousands of Democratic party officials and activists. Thank you to every organizer, volunteer, and grassroots supporter who has fought for years to deliver this hard-won victory. Americans showed up in record-shattering numbers to make their voices heard. Joe and Kamala have won more votes than any candidate in history. And for the very first time, we’ve elected a woman as our Vice President. Millions of little girls who see themselves in Kamala

will dream a little bigger tonight. Joe and Kamala will bring decency and competence to the White House. They understand what’s at stake and will lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity.

Congressman Jim McGovern

The people have spoken, and the goodness of America is shining through. We will soon have a President and Vice President who believe in science, who defend human rights and stand up to bullies around the world, and who see the common dignity of every person on this planet. After years of divisiveness, the power of the White House will once again be used to bring our country together instead of tearing us apart. This is a historic day for America, and I want to specifically congratulate Kamala Harris for being the first woman and first woman of color to ever be elected Vice President of the United States. I look forward to working with the Biden administration to crush this virus, safely reopen our economy, rebuild our middle class, repair the damage of the last four years, and restore American leadership around the world.

Senator Ed Markey

Now that the votes have been counted, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are our next President and Vice President. This is an historic victory for all Americans—for workers, for immigrants, for women, for communities of color, for everyone who believes in science, equality, justice, and decency. Now is the time for unity, for healing, and for taking action to address the crises confronting our country and our planet. We will rebuild and emerge stronger under the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. There will surely be hard times to come, but brighter days are ahead.

Congressman Richard Neal