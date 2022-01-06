Local lawmakers recall January 6 events

BOSTON (WWLP) – January 6, 2021 was a dark day in U.S. history and on Thursday we are reflecting on the events that took place in Washington just one year ago.

Last year on this day, 22News was at the State House watching the new class of freshman lawmakers take the oath of office. 22News got the chance to speak with some of those legislators last year, so we caught up with them again on Thursday.

Westfield State Representative Kelly Pease was part of last year’s freshman class and on January 6th, 2021, he was still getting acclimated to the State House. Beacon Hill security and Boston Police worked fast to secure the State House once word got out that rioters had breeched the Capitol.

Pease and his colleagues at the time told 22News they never felt unsafe inside the building but they did express their frustration over the political division that was unfolding in Washington.

This year, those legislators say the political division is still very much present in our nation’s Capitol but lucky for residents here in the Commonwealth, that simply doesn’t exist on Beacon Hill.

“People in Washington D.C. can take note of that. It’s like, you work for the people so just do what’s right,” said Representative Pease.

The State House still remains closed to the public but there is a phased plan in place to re-open the building. Security measures at the State House are being enhanced during this closure. When the building does re-open fully, visitors will have to go through metal detectors and have their bags checked before they can enter. All of this is done to keep lawmakers safe.