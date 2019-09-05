Local sheriffs team up to help inmates struggling with addiction

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several western Massachusetts sheriffs took a trip to the statehouse Thursday.

In an effort to destigmatize addiction, Massachusetts sheriffs are working with correctional facilities and health professionals to provide inmates with treatment while they are behind bars.

Sheriffs from Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties joined their colleagues at the State House Thursday to launch a medication-assisted treatment pilot program.

Through this program, inmates would be able to access things like methadone, or suboxone in order to withdraw from drugs in a supervised and healthy environment.

Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi told 22News, “Really what we’re hoping to do is a longer, sober path, giving them back to the community in a very productive manner.”

The sheriffs believe in using the time that inmates are incarcerated to give them the tools and professional help they need to overcome addiction altogether.

This program was rolled out on September 1, and since it’s National Recovery Month, the Massachusetts sheriffs are using this opportunity to prove that everyone is worthy of a healthy and fulfilling life.