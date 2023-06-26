BOSTON (SHNS) – Nearly a year after top Democrats backed away from a tax relief plan worth hundreds of millions of dollars, House and Senate negotiators tasked with finalizing a revived and revised version said Monday morning they would work fast to find an agreement.

“I think it’s important that we make sure that we get this done as quickly as we can, mainly because we’ve done a lot of work to keep our fiscal climate steady over these last couple of years,” House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said during a series of brief remarks before the conference committee moved into closed-door talks. “And if we don’t really get this thing done, a lot of that good work will maybe go to waste, and so we want to make sure that we finish the job on this one, as we’ve obviously had some starts and stops over the last year or two related to these things.”

Michlewitz is helming the conference committee alongside Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, both of whom are also the lead negotiators on the fiscal 2024 budget.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate and good friends from the House to reconcile the differences of these bills as quickly as possible in order to provide the citizens of the commonwealth much-needed tax relief,” Rodrigues said.

Negotiators will need to navigate major differences between their two tax relief bills, including the price tag. The Senate’s package, which was unveiled after April tax revenues plummeted, would cost the state about $590 million annually, while the House’s would cost close to $1.1 billion annually once certain measures are fully phased in.

Placing a burlap sack filled with rolled-up pieces of paper and labeled “taxpayer” on the table, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said at the start of Monday’s talks that tax relief has remained elusive on Beacon Hill. Policymakers have come close to striking a deal previously, but as Tarr pointed out, they have failed to cross the finish line.

“I think now is our opportunity at long last to do that, not only because of all the work that’s been done, but because of the need that the citizens of the commonwealth have,” Tarr said, as he invoked an uncertain economic future and rising costs that are triggering an exodus of residents. “We can certainly make a difference in addressing some of the costs that people have, and helping to stabilize and fortify the economy, and household budgets, and employer budgets, to be able to weather whatever storm might come our way.”

Last summer, both branches initially approved sizable tax relief packages, but they later smothered the proposals after the sudden revelation that state government owed nearly $3 billion in rebates to taxpayers under a mostly forgotten 1980s tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.

The route back to pursuing tax relief was uneven. Legislative leaders spent months showing little appetite for plunging back into the topic, before eventually reviving their push in the spring.

The House this session rolled out its tax relief plan, framed as a companion bill to the chamber’s budget pitch, in April and approved it just days later. The Senate approved a budget in late May that anticipates a $575 million impact from a tax relief bill, which Senate leaders unveiled until two weeks later.

Rep. Michael Soter, the ranking minority member of the Joint Committee on Revenue and a tax relief conferee, said tax relief is “desperately needed.”

“Our economy desperately needs to keep moving forward,” Soter said. “We need to stop some of the bleeding, as we’ve heard from our governor of people moving out of Massachusetts because we’re not competitive enough.”

Sen. Su Moran, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Revenue and a tax relief conferee, said she was “very optimistic” about ironing out “some foundational tax policy that will really set the table for all of Massachusetts moving forward.”

The Senate omitted adjusting the short-term capital gains tax rate in its package, while the House’s plan would slash the rate from 12 percent to 5 percent in a bid to boost Massachusetts’ competitiveness. The Senate also left out the House’s proposal to create a single sales factor apportionment, a measure backed by the business community that would calculate taxes based only on the portion of a corporation’s sales that occur in the commonwealth.

Unlike the House, the Senate wants to pump millions of dollars into the Housing Development Incentive Program, similar to what Gov. Maura Healey proposed to spur the production of market-rate housing in Gateway Cities.

Both chambers want to raise the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million, but they have different approaches for removing the “cliff effect” that subjects an entire estate to the levy as soon as it crosses the threshold.

Healey’s signature tax relief measure called for implementing a $600 credit for dependents, including children under age 13, people with disabilities and seniors ages 65 and older.

The Senate’s bill is much smaller, raising the child and dependent tax credit from $180 to $310. Meanwhile, the House mapped out a multi-year increase to the child and dependent tax credit that would reach $614 by fiscal 2027.

The Senate and House agree on raising the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $4,000, doubling the senior circuit breaker tax credit cap up to $2,400, and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit from 30 percent to 40 percent of the federal credit.