Long-term care vaccinations

BOSTON (SHNS) – About 84 percent of the residents and 71 percent of the staff members at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Command Center head Marylou Sudders said Monday.

“The combination of vaccines and ongoing surveillance testing is paying off and keeping our staff and residents safe,” she said.

Over the last week, the health and human services secretary said, six nursing home residents and 27 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Long-term care settings, including nursing homes and rest homes, were hit hard by the first wave of COVID-19 last spring.

More than 35,000 long-term care facility residents have been infected with the coronavirus and almost 6,000 have died.

In congregate care settings, like group homes and special education residential facilities, Sudders said 60 percent of staffers and between 70 and 80 percent of residents (depending on the facility type) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.