Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli appear in federal court

BOSTON (WWLP) – Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared in federal court in Boston Tuesday.

Tuesday’s hearing focused on whether Loughlin and her husband can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California, which is an alleged victim in this case.

This is the first time Loughlin and Giannulli have stepped foot in the Boston courtroom since pleading not guilty to mail fraud and money laundering charges back in April.

They are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters labeled as recruits on the USC crew team, even though neither one participated in the sport.

Nine other defendants out of 51 charged in the college admissions scandal have faced similar court hearings to address conflicts with their legal representation.

Federal prosecutors brought the conflicts to light to prepare for trial with 28 parents, coaches and others who have pleaded not guilty to charges.

None of the people who have appeared in court so far have chosen to drop their attorneys.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s defense team doesn’t believe they will be forced off the case either because the firm no longer represents USC.