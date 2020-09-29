‘Low risk’ communities in Massachusetts to move into the next phase of re-opening

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker signed an executive order Tuesday that would move certain Massachusetts communities into the next phase of re-opening.

Which means starting this coming Monday, every city and town in western Massachusetts can move into Part 2 of Phase 3 in their re-opening plans.

So what does that include? This mean arcades, trampoline parks, obstacle courses, roller rinks, and laser tag can reopen.

Those businesses will be allowed to re-open next week at 50 percent capacity. Fitting rooms in retail stores were also given the green light to re-open along with gyms, museums, libraries, and driving schools.

“We’ve learned a lot through our own tracing efforts and by watching other states who were hard hit by COVID early on as well, and we’ve seen that the activities we’re moving forward with today have not led to significant transmission in other states,” Gov. Baker said.

The limit on indoor gatherings remains at 25 people and the limit on private outdoor gatherings remains at 50 people. However, the Governor has expanded the number of people that can attend events at outdoor public venues – to 100 people.

Everyone is reminded to continue to remain safe and follow these public health guidelines because communities could be moved back a phase IF their cases increase.