Lowell schools push back in-person instruction

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lowell Public Schools will stay remote at least through the February vacation week and are eyeing dates in March and April to bring larger groups of students back into the classroom.

Superintendent Joel Boyd said in a Monday message to students, families, and staff that the city’s school committee voted to push back the targeted return date for students in substantially separate special education programs, who had previously been participating in an in-person learning model, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 22.

Boyd said the decisions were made “after weighing all factors — including the latest trends in the local COVID-19 data and the associated health and safety risks for students, staff and the broader community.”

The district is planning to bring back other students who had previously been learning in-person on March 1, and on April 1 to expand the in-person model to include more students who were not assigned to in-person learning when the school year began.