Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito vaccinated Friday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito got her COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Worcester State University’s wellness center. Polito’s noontime appointment was captured by photographers.

The lieutenant governor’s vaccine was the only public event for either she or Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday. Baker got his first vaccine dose, a Pfizer shot, at the Hynes Convention Center on April 6.

Polito, a Shrewsbury Republican, is 54, and this is the first week that individuals under age 55 — excluding those who had previously qualified because of their job or a medical conditions — became eligible to book vaccine appointments in Massachusetts.

