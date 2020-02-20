Ludlow state rep. announces retirement after 18 terms in the legislature

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday morning, Representative Thomas Petrolati of Ludlow announced he is retiring after a long career in state government, and he’s not the first member of the western Massachusetts delegation to do so.

Earlier this year, Representatives Jose Tosado of Springfield and Aaron Vega of Holyoke announced they too will not seek re-election. The news of their departure comes after Senator Don Humason of Westfield left his seat in the legislature to run for mayor, a position he currently holds.

“It’s not an easy job and being a state representative or state senator is very demanding, very demanding of time especially if you have children or grandchildren and you just want to spend some time maybe with your family,” Senator Gobi said.

With several members of the western Massachusetts delegation leaving, residents in parts of Ludlow, Holyoke, and Springfield will have to elect new members to represent their interests at the statehouse.

The elected officials who are leaving will still serve out the rest of their term.

They will give up their seats officially when a new candidate is elected and sworn in sometime in January.