Lynn Court nominee brings background in law, policing

BOSTON (SHNS) – An assistant clerk magistrate and former member of the State Police is Gov. Charlie Baker’s nominee for clerk magistrate of the Lynn District Court.

Baker on Wednesday announced his selection of Michael Hogan, assistant clerk magistrate of the Malden District Court since 2014, as his pick for the Lynn court.

From 1999 until 2012, Hogan practiced law first for the firm of Hogan, Roache and Malone and then for Manzi, McCann, Baddour and Nierman, before going out on his own. But Hogan also had a long career in policing.

According to the governor’s office, he graduated from the State Police Academy in 1985 was a member of the State Police for 25 years, retiring in 2010 as a sergeant.

“Attorney Hogan’s unique perspective and experience in public service and criminal justice makes him well-qualified to serve as Clerk Magistrate,” Baker said in a statement. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

Hogan’s nomination will be vetted by the Governor’s Council, which approves almost all judicial nominees.