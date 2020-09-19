MA-based company is running vaccine trials

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several major drug manufacturers are currently working to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Charlie Baker said he is currently working with the federal government on a plan to distribute millions of doses of the vaccine to Massachusetts residents.

Companies like Maderna and Phizer are currently running trials for a vaccine, a process that Gov. Baker said he’s been following closely.

“Part if the reason why I think the companies are so aggressive about speaking out about how they were going to move forward or not with respect to a vaccine related to COVID is because they get how important it’s going to be for that to be viewed as not just effective but safe,” Gov. Baker said.

Last month, Massachusetts became the first state in the country to mandate a flu shot vaccine.

The governor did not rule out a mandate for the COVID vaccine, though he did say it is too early in the process to tell.