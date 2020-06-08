MA Black and Latino Caucus working on systemic reforms

Normally a busy corridor that includes the Treasurer Goldberg’s offices and Auditor Bump’s offices, this hallway on the second floor of the State House now features dark doorways and deserted walkways. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez is leading the Caucus’ efforts to make some systemic changes here in Massachusetts.

Their plan starts off by making changes at the federal level. In collaboration with Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, the group is calling for a resolution that condemns police brutality, racial profiling, and excessive use of force.

At the state level, the caucus wants to adopt statutory limits on police tactics, like choke-holds. And they also want to require independent investigations into officer related deaths.

At the local level, the group wants to declare racism a public health crisis and create a civil review board to investigate allegations of abuse within police departments.

They said they now need everyone’s help advocating for the passage of these bills to prevent more racist violence against black Americans.