MA budget officials meet to discuss future of state finances

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in the country for about two months which really took a toll on our economy.

Officials at the Department of Revenue briefed members of the ways and means committee today on just how much damage was done, and they found that COVID restrictions in Massachusetts had resulted in a quote, ‘deep recession.’

Legislators on Beacon Hill are now looking at every revenue source the state has to make up for the funding that was lost.

That includes the raising taxes but that’s an option that many on Beacon Hill are hoping they won’t have to use.

The president has halted negotiations over a second COVID relief bill, so lawmakers will have to pass another interim budget, but, they are waiting to see just how much money will be coming in from the Feds. before making any decisions around taxes.