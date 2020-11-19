MA college students must show negative COVID-19 test before going home for the holidays

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker issued new guidance on Wednesday for college students who are planning to travel home for the holidays.

This is a huge time of the year for travel, especially for college students who are on break for the holidays, but if you are a Massachusetts college student and you plan to go home you must get a negative COVID test before you go.

Gov. Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders stressed the importance of getting a negative test, saying it could save the life of someone in your family.

The Department of Public Health has worked with colleges and universities to set up a comprehensive testing program that allows students to get checked for COVID before they leave.

“Colleges should administer tests immediately to any student who returns to campus that’s not been tested within 72 hours and testing should apply to all students whether they live on or off-campus,” Gov. Baker said.

If a student tests positive before they leave for the holidays or after they return they will be asked to isolate in campus housing.

If followed correctly, Gov. Baker believes that this could help to protect not only residents in Massachusetts but residents all across the country.