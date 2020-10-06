MA colleges, universities could cut more staff if lawmakers don’t approve more funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – After seven months, the coronavirus continues to impact our day-to-day lives. 22News’ ‘Coping with COVID’ coverage examines how the pandemic is affecting the educational system.

Many of the state’s colleges and universities have been able to re-open, but their plans to do so have caused them to scale back on staffing. We saw this play out at Umass Amherst when more than 800 employees were furloughed.

Leaders of these institutions say more cuts are to come if the state and the federal government doesn’t step up to help. During a higher education committee hearing on Tuesday, leaders of many of the state’s colleges and universities spoke to lawmakers about the challenges they’re facing right now.

A common theme of Tuesday’s hearing was budget problems, meaning higher education institutions said they can’t afford to keep everyone on their payroll and only offer about 10 percent of classes in person.

“I would say to members of the committee that we’re facing a crisis here, we can’t have both,” UMass President Marty Meehan said.

The Higher Education Committee and members of Congress are working on legislation to provide colleges and universities with the funding they need to re-open safely, but a tweet from the president Tuesday has halted negotiations on another COVID relief bill until after the election, “immediately after I win,” his tweet read.