MA Commissioner accused of wearing KKK robe, making Nazi salutes back in college

Well, Governor Charlie Baker said it’s too early to tell right now because the investigation is still ongoing. But Commissioner Steven Florio is accused of wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and making Nazi salutes back in college.

Earlier this week, The Boston Globe reported that Florio informed his staff of his racially insensitive behavior sometime last month.

The news broke after (Gallodett) University suspended his former fraternity when photos surfaced of members wearing robes with pointed hoods that resembled those worn by the KKK.

“Obviously there’s no tolerance for intolerance and I’ll leave it at that but I think it’s important that this be investigated and that investigation is going on right now,” Governor Baker said.

When pressed on the issue even further Gov. Baker said the incident took place more than 30 years ago. He said a thorough investigation will ultimately determine whether he should be removed from the job.