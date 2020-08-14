MA company to produce 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has said the only way Massachusetts will move into the final phase of re-opening is if there’s a vaccine, well now we are one step closer to that actually happening.

Moderna, a biotech company based in Cambridge struck an agreement with the federal government to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

In their agreement, 100 million doses of the vaccine would be made available to the American public. The deal is costing the federal government more than a billion dollars, but President Trump applauded the decision, saying quote, “Some tremendous things are happening on the vaccine front, on the therapeutic front.”

The president went on to say that the military is ready to deliver these vaccines as soon as they are FDA approved.

We are currently paused in part 1 of phase 3 of reopening. In order to get to phase 4 a vaccine or another type of treatment will be required.