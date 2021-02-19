MA congressional delegation calls for centralized booking system to help residents schedule their vaccines

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to Baker, it all comes down to transparency, which he said the federal government is lacking.

Since the beginning of the vaccine distribution process, Massachusetts has received about 100,000 doses each week.

Now, according to Baker, the federal Government has only been giving states a week to plan on how to administer those doses, which isn’t enough time especially when it comes to booking appointments out in advance.

“If the Feds would give us permission to order 3 weeks worth of vaccines then we could give people a three-week window into scheduling appointments,” Gov. Baker said.

Baker said he’s asked members of the Congressional delegation to bring this issue up to the Biden Administration.

So far only three states have this system in place. They are Florida, New Jersey and West Virginia.