MA could receive about $8B from new federal infrastructure package

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved a major infrastructure package, directing close to $8 billion to the state of Massachusetts.

The infrastructure bill is a huge deal because our roads, bridges, and public transportation systems could finally get the repairs that they need. Currently, Massachusetts residents commute on roads that need to be repaved, bridges that have gone unrepaired for decades, and public transportation systems that often break down.

To fix those major issues, the infrastructure plan directs $4.2 billion for road repairs, $1 billion for bridge maintenance, and $2 billion for the MBTA. While much of this construction will take place over a 5-year period, 22News found out what kind of disruption residents should expect to see on their daily commutes.

“We work very closely with MassDOT, and they’re very cognizant of construction impacts on traffic, and I’m sure they’re going to be phased,” John Pourbaix said.

The new construction could create hundreds of thousands of jobs and would update our infrastructure before things get worse. Now, the bill hasn’t crossed the finish line yet. It is now headed to the U.S. House for consideration. Supporters remain optimistic that it will pass sometime in September.