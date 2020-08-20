MA educators call for remote learning during rally outside Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Students, parents, and educators stood outside the statehouse holding signs that read, ‘keep students safe’ and ‘don’t let us die.’

They are calling on districts to go with a remote learning model to start the school year. a move they say would not only protect students and staff but the entire community.

“I would say rather than wait, go back to school and 2 or 3 weeks from now be out because of a virus outbreak, I would rather not go back, why risk you or me or a student getting ill,” one educator told 22News.

Several of the state’s teachers’ unions would like to see physical distancing markers put in place, additional staff hired and upgrades made air and ventilation systems before students and staff return to the building.

Governor Baker was asked about their demands yesterday and he said the upgrades aren’t necessary in communities with low case numbers. Currently, more than 70 percent of the state’s school districts are planning for some kind of in-person instruction.