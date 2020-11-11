MA elected officials to determine distribution plans for COVID vaccine

BOSTON (WWLP) – Phizer is now one step closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine and elected officials in Massachusetts are looking at the best ways to distribute it.

Early on in the pandemic, Governor Charlie Baker said he would only move Massachusetts into the final phase of re-opening if there was a vaccine or other therapeutic treatments for the virus.

Well, now that Phizer is one step closer to releasing a vaccine, Gov. Baker said he is working on a plan to get doses to residents in the Commonwealth that need it most.

“When the time comes Massachusetts will be ready to distribute a vaccine but we still have a long way to go. Until then everyone has to remember that we are still living with the virus for at least the next few months,” Baker said.

According to state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, healthcare workers will be prioritized in the vaccine distribution process.

As for when the distribution will begin, well it’s now up to Washington to decide.