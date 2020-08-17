MA finances in limbo as members of Congress head into recess

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s a ton of uncertainty and much of it has to do with how states are going to pay for things moving forward. Especially if they don’t have help from the federal government.

With the fall approaching fast, schools are worried about how they will protect both students and staff. School districts are expected to have additional cleaning supplies, PPE, and isolation facilities upon return, all of which costs money.

State leaders were hoping to see congress reach an agreement on a plan to fully fund schools, but when they decided to break for recess without one it put the burden onto states.

Currently, Massachusetts is one of only 6 states without a state budget. Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are hoping elected officials in Washington can put their differences aside and provide states with the funding that is needed.

The concerns don’t just stop at school funding.

The state is currently looking to the federal government to be reimbursed for COVID related expenses including additional unemployment benefits.