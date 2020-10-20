MA Gov. Charlie Baker under consideration for position in Joe Biden’s cabinet

BOSTON (SHNS) – Election day is now only two weeks away and Joe Biden is preparing a list of candidates that he may tap for a position in his potential administration.

Several Republican legislators are under consideration by the Biden Campaign including Governor Charlie Baker, but he might not be interested in the job. According to Politico, the Biden campaign is floating around names to join his cabinet should he win in November.

That list includes Governor John Kasich of Ohio, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, and Gov. Baker of Massachusetts. But when Baker was asked about joining Biden in Washington, he said he has no plans to leave his position as governor.

“You’re going to be stuck with me for at least the next two years anyway, flattered to be considered but I like the job I have,” Gov. Baker said.

Last week, Gov. Baker said he would not be voting for President Trump in this year’s election. He joins just two other Republican governors, Phil Scott of Vermont and Larry Hogan of Maryland, who are voting against their own party.

Gov. Baker did not explicitly say who he would vote for or how he plans to vote in this election.